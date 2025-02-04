Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Trading Down 20.8% – Should You Sell?

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) shares were down 20.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 422.60 ($5.26) and last traded at GBX 464.60 ($5.78). Approximately 527,841,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,906% from the average daily volume of 26,317,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 586.26 ($7.29).

Pennon Group Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.14. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,617.50, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 569.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 583.41.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (6.60) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Pennon Group had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Pennon Group Plc will post 1.0402417 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

Pennon Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.69 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152,500.00%.

At the top end of the FTSE250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive.

