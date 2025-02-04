Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,888,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,196,000 after buying an additional 70,333 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,119,000 after acquiring an additional 183,895 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,280,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,820,000 after acquiring an additional 38,804 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,276,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,841,000 after acquiring an additional 38,333 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,253,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,802,000 after purchasing an additional 28,692 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $274.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $228.72 and a 12-month high of $285.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.45. The firm has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

