Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys 15,861 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 293.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after buying an additional 38,110 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.63.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

