Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Centene comprises 0.5% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth approximately $3,373,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 27.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Centene by 5.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 107,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its position in Centene by 14.7% during the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Centene by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Up 1.5 %

Centene stock opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.14.

Insider Activity

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.36. Centene had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sarah London purchased 4,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.80 per share, for a total transaction of $250,313.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 667,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,567,523.20. The trade was a 0.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 486,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,284.58. The trade was a 3.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 45,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,276 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Centene from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

