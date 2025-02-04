Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 498 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials comprises 1.4% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,320,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,332,431,000 after purchasing an additional 884,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,322,546,000 after purchasing an additional 65,163 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,660,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $916,807,000 after buying an additional 78,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $826,644,000 after buying an additional 33,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 18.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,130,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,551,000 after buying an additional 330,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.18.

Shares of VMC opened at $271.38 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $225.36 and a 52 week high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

