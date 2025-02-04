Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. Pentair also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.650-4.800 EPS.

PNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pentair from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pentair from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.07.

PNR stock traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,125,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,096. Pentair has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $110.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $972.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.95 million. Pentair had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

