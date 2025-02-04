Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.63, but opened at $99.55. Pentair shares last traded at $100.38, with a volume of 523,812 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pentair from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.07.

Pentair Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.96.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 16.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 105.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

