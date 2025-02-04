Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.000-1.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $976.3 million-$986.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Pentair also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.650-4.800 EPS.

Pentair Trading Down 2.7 %

Pentair stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.90. 840,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,404. Pentair has a 52-week low of $72.03 and a 52-week high of $110.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.96.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

PNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pentair from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pentair from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.07.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

