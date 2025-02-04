PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.73.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $150.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 79.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

