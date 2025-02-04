Peruvian Metals (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Peruvian Metals shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 65,400 shares trading hands.

Peruvian Metals Stock Down 19.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

About Peruvian Metals

Peruvian Metals Corp. engages in the processing and acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru. The company holds 100% interests in the Panteria phorphyry gold-copper project that consists of 15 mineral concessions covering an area of 7,204 hectares in south central Peru; and the Mansa Musa project, a gold-silver bearing project consisting of 10 concessions totaling 6,900 hectares situated in the Department of Huancavelica.

