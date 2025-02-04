PFS Partners LLC Takes Position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:IMAR)

PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:IMAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. PFS Partners LLC owned about 0.86% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $1,052,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IMAR opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March (IMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (ticker: EFA), up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period starting March 1.

