Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Rockline Wealth Management LLC

Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 457.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 203.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2,709.1% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.35.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PM opened at $130.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.82 and a 12-month high of $134.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.08.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

