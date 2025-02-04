PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Position Lifted by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 305.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521,832 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up 6.0% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RFG Holdings Inc. owned about 2.31% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $17,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 60.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $95,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.18. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $26.70.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

