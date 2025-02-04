Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 2,829 Shares

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,829 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,948.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,113,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,644. This represents a 0.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 913 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.97 per share, for a total transaction of $10,928.61.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,150 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $132,908.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 51 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $607.41.

On Thursday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,637 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $78,582.08.

On Friday, January 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 100 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,189.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,769 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,317 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $63,591.32.

On Monday, December 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,469 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $255,695.79.

On Thursday, December 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 32,911 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $389,995.35.

On Monday, December 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,165 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $144,155.25.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $12.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 121,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 48.0% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 362,964 shares during the last quarter.

