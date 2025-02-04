PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.71, Zacks reports. PJT Partners had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 18.79%.

PJT Partners Price Performance

PJT Partners stock opened at $165.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.33. PJT Partners has a one year low of $88.51 and a one year high of $168.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Whitney sold 1,725 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $275,568.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,725. The trade was a 15.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Costos sold 1,500 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total transaction of $242,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,797.60. This trade represents a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $762,980. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citizens Jmp downgraded PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on PJT Partners from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

