Plato Income Maximiser Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:PL8)

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 4th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.
Plato Income Maximiser Stock Performance
Plato Income Maximiser Company Profile
Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Plato Income Maximiser
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Cigna Misses EPS: What It Means for the Health Insurance Industry
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Saia Builds Value: Why Its Uptrend Is Set to Continue
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- T-Mobile: The Best Wireless Carrier Stock to Own Right Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Plato Income Maximiser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plato Income Maximiser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.