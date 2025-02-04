Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Plexus stock opened at $138.71 on Tuesday. Plexus has a 52 week low of $90.18 and a 52 week high of $172.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.40.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.36%. On average, analysts expect that Plexus will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Running sold 539 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $84,013.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,546.10. This trade represents a 34.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total transaction of $497,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,869.50. The trade was a 34.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,717 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,800 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Plexus by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Plexus by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

