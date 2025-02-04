Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) to Issue GBX 2.20 Dividend

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 20th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Polar Capital Global Financials Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of LON PCFT opened at GBX 204 ($2.54) on Tuesday. Polar Capital Global Financials has a 1 year low of GBX 148.40 ($1.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 208.50 ($2.59). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 195.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 184.25. The company has a current ratio of 17.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £619.64 million, a PE ratio of 551.36 and a beta of 0.98.
About Polar Capital Global Financials
PCFT aims to select the best investment opportunities from the world of financials.
