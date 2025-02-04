Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) to Issue GBX 2.20 Dividend

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 20th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Polar Capital Global Financials Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON PCFT opened at GBX 204 ($2.54) on Tuesday. Polar Capital Global Financials has a 1 year low of GBX 148.40 ($1.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 208.50 ($2.59). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 195.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 184.25. The company has a current ratio of 17.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £619.64 million, a PE ratio of 551.36 and a beta of 0.98.

About Polar Capital Global Financials

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a UK investment trust launched in July 2013, co-managed by Polar Capital’s John Yakas, Nick Brind and George Barrow. The Trust was initially launched with a fixed term life but in April 2020 moved to 5-yearly tender offers with no fixed end of life. The first of the regular tender offers will be on or before 30 June 2025.

PCFT aims to select the best investment opportunities from the world of financials.

