Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,169,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,600,000 after acquiring an additional 91,256 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHV opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.51.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

