Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Invests $34,000 in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,584,000 after buying an additional 1,645,186 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,082,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,486,000 after purchasing an additional 739,961 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,533,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,766,000 after purchasing an additional 700,465 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 5,396.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 663,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,716,000 after purchasing an additional 651,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,800,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,135,000 after purchasing an additional 501,905 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DASH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on DoorDash from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.39.

DoorDash Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $190.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of -424.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.53 and a 200-day moving average of $152.23. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $192.78.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 7,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $1,356,440.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,115,085.58. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.67, for a total transaction of $8,633,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,427.63. This trade represents a 73.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,040,758 shares of company stock worth $181,434,201. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.