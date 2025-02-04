Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $9,007,000. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,883,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 19,627 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 479,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,635,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,453,000.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.3 %
NULG opened at $86.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.07. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.