Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $9,007,000. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,883,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 19,627 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 479,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,635,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,453,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NULG opened at $86.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.07. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.