Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 390 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 414.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1,010.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,557,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,057 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 32,962.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,521 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 352.9% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 804,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,317,000 after acquiring an additional 627,121 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 52.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,330,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,227,000 after acquiring an additional 456,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 109.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 746,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,051,000 after acquiring an additional 389,997 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,191.68. The trade was a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. The trade was a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $102.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $115.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 44.22%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

