Promising Cloud Storage Stocks To Consider – February 01st

NetApp, Commvault Systems, and Alarm.com are the three Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares in companies that provide online storage services for data, files, and documents on remote servers. These companies generate revenue through subscriptions, fees, and other services related to storing and managing digital information in the cloud. Investment in cloud storage stocks involves profiting from the increasing demand for secure and scalable storage solutions in the digital economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Shares of NTAP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.31. NetApp has a one year low of $83.80 and a one year high of $135.45.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

CVLT stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.26. The stock had a trading volume of 553,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,860. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.21. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $88.34 and a 52 week high of $178.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,230. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.20 and a 200-day moving average of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

