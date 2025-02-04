Promising Penny Stocks To Follow Today – February 04th

BigBear.ai, Captivision, Evaxion Biotech A/S, Volcon, and FuboTV are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks refer to small-cap stocks that typically trade for under $5 per share and have a low market capitalization. These stocks are often traded on over-the-counter markets and are considered to be highly speculative and volatile due to their low share prices and limited liquidity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.95. 61,709,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,279,242. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $5.20.

Captivision (CAPT)

Shares of NASDAQ CAPT traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,214,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,329,677. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. Captivision has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX)

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers.

NASDAQ EVAX traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.18. 61,780,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,075,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.28. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Volcon (VLCN)

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLCN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 54,188,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,875. Volcon has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $3,872.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FuboTV (FUBO)

Shares of FUBO traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 32,496,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,585,586. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. FuboTV has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

