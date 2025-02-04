Promising Space Stocks To Consider – February 04th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and General Electric are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the aerospace and space exploration industry. These companies can include those specializing in satellite technology, space tourism, rocket manufacturing, and other related areas. Investing in space stocks allows individuals to participate in the growing commercialization of space and space exploration efforts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.96. 17,808,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,783,498. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $130.66 and a 52-week high of $206.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.20. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $465.36. 1,174,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,994,463. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $389.29 and a 1-year high of $491.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $461.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of GE traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,508,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,135,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $218.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.86. General Electric has a 1-year low of $108.60 and a 1-year high of $207.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Read More