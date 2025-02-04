Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Shares Up 66.7% – Time to Buy?

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 66.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 210,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 80,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Providence Gold Mines Trading Up 66.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Providence Gold Mines

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, consisting 7 patented staked mineral claims and 22 located claims, covering an area of approximately 324 acres located in the Summerville Mining District, Sonora, California.

