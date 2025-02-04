Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 537,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,780,293 shares in the company, valued at $133,465,780.56. This represents a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $118.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $101.72 and a one year high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

