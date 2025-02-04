Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRU. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4,130.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,571 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,804,000 after buying an additional 665,180 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,444,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,903,000 after buying an additional 344,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,662,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,872,000 after buying an additional 341,787 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $30,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.31.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 537,249 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,780,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,465,780.56. This trade represents a 12.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE PRU opened at $118.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.72 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.55.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

