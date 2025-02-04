Q1 Earnings Estimate for Gentex Issued By B. Riley

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Gentex in a report issued on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $32.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Gentex Stock Performance

GNTX opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. Gentex has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Creative Planning increased its stake in Gentex by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Gentex by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,214 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 29,338 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 212.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Gentex by 60.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.0% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 904,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,866,000 after acquiring an additional 26,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

