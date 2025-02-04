Quantum Computing Stocks To Follow Today – February 01st

Rigetti Computing, IonQ, Booz Allen Hamilton, D-Wave Quantum, Quantum Computing, Rigetti Computing, and AmpliTech Group are the seven Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks refer to the publicly traded companies involved in the development, production, and commercialization of quantum computing technology. These stocks can include companies that manufacture quantum computers, develop quantum algorithms, provide software and services for quantum computing, or invest in research and development in the field of quantum computing. Investing in quantum computing stocks can provide exposure to a potentially transformative technology with applications in areas such as encryption, drug discovery, and artificial intelligence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of RGTI traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.17. 200,431,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,702,624. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IONQ traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.58. 20,040,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,840,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -48.86 and a beta of 2.43. IonQ has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

NYSE BAH traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $129.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,619,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.63. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $121.02 and a 52-week high of $190.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE QBTS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.94. 74,807,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,901,232. D-Wave Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of NASDAQ QUBT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,135,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,352,984. Quantum Computing has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72.

Rigetti Computing (RGTIW)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

RGTIW traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.39. 1,336,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,108. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. Rigetti Computing has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

AmpliTech Group (AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Shares of AMPG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 884,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,356. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of -1.17. AmpliTech Group has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $6.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPG

