Radian Group (RDN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Radian Group to post earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $242.64 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $319.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.30 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.96% and a return on equity of 13.81%. On average, analysts expect Radian Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RDN stock opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average is $34.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $509,528.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,953,909.50. The trade was a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

RDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Radian Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

