Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $265.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $208.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.18.

RL stock opened at $246.22 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $144.85 and a one year high of $260.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,831,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $221,007,000 after purchasing an additional 137,631 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at $19,320,000. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 28.3% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 377,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,182,000 after purchasing an additional 83,349 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 839,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,714,000 after buying an additional 78,008 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

