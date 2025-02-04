RBA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 372 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 1.8% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,203,642,000 after purchasing an additional 602,786 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,660,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,394 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,448,426,000 after buying an additional 590,711 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after acquiring an additional 876,182 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,978,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,297,000 after buying an additional 47,350 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Andre Almeida bought 3,808 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $235.72 per share, for a total transaction of $897,621.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.76. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total transaction of $247,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,140.99. This trade represents a 16.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,200 shares of company stock worth $8,063,303. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $238.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $248.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.22 and its 200 day moving average is $213.75.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.26.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

