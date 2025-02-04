RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,411,032 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,140,338,000 after purchasing an additional 75,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,315,735 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,513,446,000 after purchasing an additional 180,755 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 64.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $694,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,134 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,469,142 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $547,827,000 after purchasing an additional 214,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,653,922 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $326,247,000 after acquiring an additional 79,988 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $126.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.37 and a 200 day moving average of $127.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.16. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

