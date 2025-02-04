RBA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 231 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. ASML makes up 1.9% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of ASML by 218.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $731.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $719.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $772.37. The company has a market cap of $287.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $645.45 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.5855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.