RBA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 292 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $89.45 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.48 and a twelve month high of $92.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

