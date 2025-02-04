Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB):

1/23/2025 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $54.00.

1/22/2025 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $51.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – Fifth Third Bancorp is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,902,070. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.38. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,774,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,978,000 after purchasing an additional 732,651 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,490,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,330,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after purchasing an additional 575,449 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,476,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,713,000 after purchasing an additional 409,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,679,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,837,000 after purchasing an additional 399,827 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

