Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB):
- 1/23/2025 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2025 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $54.00.
- 1/22/2025 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/22/2025 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $51.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2025 – Fifth Third Bancorp is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/6/2025 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance
FITB stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,902,070. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.38. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $49.07.
Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.
