Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP):

2/3/2025 – Ameriprise Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $625.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2025 – Ameriprise Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $560.00 to $570.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Ameriprise Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $415.00 to $442.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2025 – Ameriprise Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $625.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Ameriprise Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $565.00 to $560.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Ameriprise Financial was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $570.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $580.00.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $537.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.55. The stock has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.56 and a 12-month high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,735 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.68, for a total value of $5,900,814.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,190.48. The trade was a 64.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.16, for a total value of $4,882,804.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,701.44. This trade represents a 57.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 213.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 69 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

