Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $490.20 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $468.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.73 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 73.20% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RRR. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho downgraded Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.08.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

