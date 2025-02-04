Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.86 EPS

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.86 earnings per share.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.6 %

REGN traded up $37.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $704.15. 1,149,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,438. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $719.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $918.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $642.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $565.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $983.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.