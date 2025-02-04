Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given New $1,000.00 Price Target at Bernstein Bank

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Bernstein Bank from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. Bernstein Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $983.65.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

REGN traded up $33.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $700.64. 541,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,813. The company has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $642.00 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $720.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $921.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.