Renaissance Capital LLC Acquires 3,892 Shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Reddit makes up approximately 3.3% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Reddit were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDDT. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Reddit by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Reddit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $5,797,782.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,504,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,642,377.21. This represents a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $1,763,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,110,614.50. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,357 shares of company stock worth $38,293,668 in the last three months.

Several research firms have weighed in on RDDT. Roth Mkm cut Reddit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Reddit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Reddit from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Reddit from $105.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Reddit from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.70.

Shares of RDDT opened at $202.66 on Tuesday. Reddit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $208.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.09.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

