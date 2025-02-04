Renaissance Capital LLC Has $4.13 Million Stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 116.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,452 shares during the quarter. Mobileye Global makes up approximately 2.7% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,590,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,194,000 after buying an additional 4,517,217 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 85.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,668,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,856,000 after acquiring an additional 768,169 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mobileye Global by 168.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,526,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 957,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,615,000 after purchasing an additional 279,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 609,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MBLY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.05.

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.26. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). Mobileye Global had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 186.82%. Analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

