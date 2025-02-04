Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) Increases Dividend to GBX 12.67 Per Share

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.67 ($0.16) per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Renew’s previous dividend of $6.33. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

RNWH opened at GBX 723 ($8.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £572.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1,166.13 and a beta of 1.06. Renew has a 12 month low of GBX 681 ($8.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,296 ($16.12). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 927.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,026.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41.

Renew (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 65.90 ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Renew had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 27.90%.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Barber purchased 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 709 ($8.82) per share, for a total transaction of £20,064.70 ($24,962.30). Also, insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 712 ($8.86) per share, with a total value of £21,360 ($26,573.77). Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

