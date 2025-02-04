Research Analysts’ New Coverage for February 4th (AEZS, ANAB, AWX, BCOV, BGNE, BGSF, BLRX, BRKL, BSIG, CAC)

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2025

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, February 4th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX). They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX). The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX). TD Cowen issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE). They issued a strong-buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA). They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP). They issued a $172.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS). Stifel Nicolaus issued a hold rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS). They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO). BMO Capital Markets issued a market perform rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG). Sanford C. Bernstein issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.