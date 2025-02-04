Research Analysts’ New Coverage for February 4th (AEZS, ANAB, AWX, BCOV, BGNE, BGSF, BLRX, BRKL, BSIG, CAC)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, February 4th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Aeterna Zentaris Inc alerts:

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX). They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX). The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX). TD Cowen issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE). They issued a strong-buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA). They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP). They issued a $172.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS). Stifel Nicolaus issued a hold rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS). They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO). BMO Capital Markets issued a market perform rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG). Sanford C. Bernstein issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.