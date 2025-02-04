Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT) in the last few weeks:

1/21/2025 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2025 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2025 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2025 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2025 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $207.00 to $202.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2025 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $180.00 to $171.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/17/2025 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $211.00 to $196.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2025 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $204.00 to $193.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2025 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2025 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $195.00 to $206.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2025 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $167.00 to $161.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $195.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2025 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.07. The stock had a trading volume of 51,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,799. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 145 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total transaction of $26,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $127,904. This trade represents a 17.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $306,450.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,579.45. This trade represents a 16.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,655. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 47.2% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

