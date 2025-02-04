Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,080,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,612,682,000 after buying an additional 438,007 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,661,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $805,692,000 after purchasing an additional 381,873 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,830,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,439,000 after acquiring an additional 518,521 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,271,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,593,000 after purchasing an additional 858,704 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,200,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,505,000 after acquiring an additional 132,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.77. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

