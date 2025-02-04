Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $476,000 Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,677,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 158.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $108.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.24. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.67 and a 1-year high of $133.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.11.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

