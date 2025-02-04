Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $124.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $114.45 and a 12-month high of $137.92. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.27.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

