Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Financial Advisors boosted its position in Intuit by 0.9% during the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the third quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the third quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.53.

Intuit Trading Down 0.1 %

INTU opened at $600.76 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $557.29 and a 52 week high of $714.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $630.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $633.26. The firm has a market cap of $168.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. Intuit’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total transaction of $15,856,983.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,664.22. This represents a 97.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total value of $48,136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,378,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,595,351.10. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,014 shares of company stock valued at $188,992,187 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

